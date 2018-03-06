 

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Comments on Attacking Stephanie McMahon, Goldust Reacts to Raw Loss

March 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Ronda Rousey posted to Twitter about choosing to face Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania and attacking her on this week’s Raw. Rousey chose McMahon as her WrestleMania 34 opponent, which turned into a tag team match with Kurt Angle on Rousey’s side and Triple H on McMahon’s. Rousey posted to Twitter after the segment:

– Here is this week’s Raw Fallout video, with Goldust reacting to his loss to John Cena on Raw:

