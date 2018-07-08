Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Comments on Madison Square Garden Debut, Clip From Undertaker’s MSG Match

July 8, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ronda rousey wwe raw 61118

Ronda Rousey posted to Instagram to comment on her debut at last night’s Madison Square Garden house show.

– Ronda Rousey posted to Instagram to comment on her debut at last night’s Madison Square Garden house show. Rousey beat Nia Jax at the event:

– WWE posted the following clip from the end of Undertaker’s match alongside Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Taker Tombstoned Kevin Owens to get the pinfall for his team:

article topics :

Madison Square Garden, Ronda Rousey, Undertaker, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading