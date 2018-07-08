WWE News: Ronda Rousey Comments on Madison Square Garden Debut, Clip From Undertaker’s MSG Match

wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Comments on Madison Square Garden Debut, Clip From Undertaker's MSG Match
– Ronda Rousey posted to Instagram to comment on her debut at last night’s Madison Square Garden house show. Rousey beat Nia Jax at the event:
– WWE posted the following clip from the end of Undertaker’s match alongside Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Taker Tombstoned Kevin Owens to get the pinfall for his team:
Victory for The #Undertaker at #WWEMSG… @WWERomanReigns @BraunStrowman @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/QiXW7D4ncR
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2018