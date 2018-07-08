WWE News: Ronda Rousey Comments on Madison Square Garden Debut, Clip From Undertaker’s MSG Match

Ronda Rousey posted to Instagram to comment on her debut at last night’s Madison Square Garden house show.

– Ronda Rousey posted to Instagram to comment on her debut at last night’s Madison Square Garden house show. Rousey beat Nia Jax at the event:

– WWE posted the following clip from the end of Undertaker’s match alongside Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Taker Tombstoned Kevin Owens to get the pinfall for his team: