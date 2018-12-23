WWE News: Ronda Rousey Comments on Nia Jax Feud in Q&A Video, WWE 2K19 Santa Series Videos

– Ronda Rousey did a new Q&A on her YouTube channel and discussed her feud with Nia Jax, plus more. You can see the video below. Rousey said of Jax (per WZ), “I know she had a rough day at TLC. I think she is taking some time to heal. Her fight did not go that well. I don’t know where we stand. I consider our issues resolved. She is a unique opponent because she is much stronger than I am. I think it created an interesting matchup. Nia is a great matchup for me because she makes me feel more capable than ever in WWE.”

Rousey also said that Asuka “doesn’t owe me anything” regarding her Smackdown Women’s Championship win at TLC, adding, “if she has any doubts then all she needs to do is defend it successfully.”

– WWE 2K19 has posted a “Santa Series” of videos to its YouTube account. The videos feature Xavier Woods, Pete Dunne, and Tyler Bate having discussions with Santa: