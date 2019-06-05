wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Comments on WWE 24 Special, Promo For This Week’s NXT
June 4, 2019 | Posted by
– Ronda Rousey shared her reaction to watching the WWE 24 special about her that aired on Monday. Rousey posted the following to Instagram:
– WWE shared a promo for this week’s episode of NXT, with the fallout from NXT Takeover: XXV:
The #UndisputedERA begins tomorrow night at 8/7c on @WWENetwork! #WeAreNXT #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5kmCh0PFtv
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2019
