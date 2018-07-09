WWE News: Ronda Rousey Comments On RAW Debut, Bayley Reunites With Cancer Survivor

There are no words…. thank you New York and MSG for a night I’ll never forget. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t cry like a baby at the end of last night… happy tears, but what a whirlwind past few days have been…. I’m humbled, grateful, and far from finished 🙇🏼‍♀️🙏🏼 📷 @ewillphoto

