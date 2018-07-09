wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Comments On RAW Debut, Bayley Reunites With Cancer Survivor
– Ronda Rousey wrote the following about her debut at Madison Square Garden for WWE on Instagram:
– While Bayley was at the venue, she reunited with a ten-year-old fan whose cancer is now in remission. She wrote:
Performing at Madison Square Garden is always special, but last night my hero Sammy was there to watch and made it a night to remember. Last time I saw Sammy was in Philly during Royal Rumble weekend in January and she was in the hospital, fighting to get healthy. I’m so happy and proud to say that she had her last surgery this past Monday and is a cancer survivor!! She’s funny, she’s beautiful, she’s sweet, she’s strong, and she’s 10 years old. Thank you, Sammy. #sammystrong