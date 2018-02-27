 

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Comments on Triple H Attacking Kurt Angle, Says It’s Far From Over, Mr. Belding Visits Raw

February 27, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ronda Rousey WWE Raw 22618

– During the main event angle on last night’s WWE Raw, Stephanie McMahon invited Ronda Rousey to clear the air after Rousey put her husband Triple H through a table at Elimination Chamber. Kurt Angle was also involved, and apologized for his actions at the PPV, and Rousey threatened Stephanie into apologizing for slapping her. The segment ended with Triple H sucker punching Angle as he left. Rousey posted the following on Twitter…

– Dennis Haskins, best known as Mr. Belding on Saved by the Bell, was backstage visiting friends at last night’s Raw…

