WWE News: Ronda Rousey Comments on Triple H Attacking Kurt Angle, Says It’s Far From Over, Mr. Belding Visits Raw

– During the main event angle on last night’s WWE Raw, Stephanie McMahon invited Ronda Rousey to clear the air after Rousey put her husband Triple H through a table at Elimination Chamber. Kurt Angle was also involved, and apologized for his actions at the PPV, and Rousey threatened Stephanie into apologizing for slapping her. The segment ended with Triple H sucker punching Angle as he left. Rousey posted the following on Twitter…

1st day on the job… @stephaniemcmahon slaps me…

2nd day on the job… my fellow Olympian @therealkurtangle, an American hero with pneumonia, gets sucker punched by @tripleh …

This is far from over. pic.twitter.com/Q1klVTtVmq — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 27, 2018

– Dennis Haskins, best known as Mr. Belding on Saved by the Bell, was backstage visiting friends at last night’s Raw…