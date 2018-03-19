WWE News: Ronda Rousey Compares Dana White and Vince McMahon, Finn Balor Shows Off New Shirt

– Ronda Rousey discussed the difference in working for Dana White and Vince McMahon in a new interview. Speaking with The Mirror, Rousey said her relationship with White is more personal, while McMahon is more professional.

“Dana is one of my best friends and is somebody who I can call up any time and say let’s go for dinner, or drinks or even something completely random like asking him to fly to India, and he’d consider it,” she said. “I don’t even have Vince’s number! It’s a very different relationship, I highly respect Vince and very much appreciate the opportunity he’s given me but it’s more like, if I can get a handshake from him and him telling me I’ve done a good job, that totally makes my day. With Dana, I’d expect him to grab me, hug me, pick me up and shake the hell out of me! If Dana just shook my hand and told me good job, I’d be like ‘what the hell Dana, that’s it?!’ But with Vince McMahon, I’d be like, ‘Oh my God, Vince McMahon shook my hand and told me I did a good job!’ It’s very different, I have a much more personal relationship with Dana, and a very professional relationship with Vince.”

– Finn Balor shared a picture of his new WWE T-Shirt, which references his Balor Club as the “OG” Bullet Club.