WWE News: Ronda Rousey Demonstrates Throw on a Bigger Opponent in Dojo Vlog, Leon Ruff Chats With McKenzie Mitchell, Superstars Play Uno on UUDD
March 10, 2021
– With help from her husband, former UFC heavyweight fighter Travis Browne, former WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey demonstrated a morote seoi nage on a bigger opponent in her latest dojo vlog. That video is available below.
– Former NXT North American champion Leon Ruff chatted with McKenzie Mitchell this week:
– Adam Cole, Xavier Woods, Cesaro, Tyler Breeze were back to play some more Uno on UpUpDownDown this week:
