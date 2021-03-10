wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Demonstrates Throw on a Bigger Opponent in Dojo Vlog, Leon Ruff Chats With McKenzie Mitchell, Superstars Play Uno on UUDD

March 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– With help from her husband, former UFC heavyweight fighter Travis Browne, former WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey demonstrated a morote seoi nage on a bigger opponent in her latest dojo vlog. That video is available below.

– Former NXT North American champion Leon Ruff chatted with McKenzie Mitchell this week:

– Adam Cole, Xavier Woods, Cesaro, Tyler Breeze were back to play some more Uno on UpUpDownDown this week:

