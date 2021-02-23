wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Demonstrates Throw on Her Husband, Shayna Baszler Guests on Renee Paquette’s Podcast, Superstars Play Tekken on UUDD
February 23, 2021 | Posted by
– Former WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey shared a new dojo vlog where she demonstrates a Seoi Nage throw using her husband, former UFC fighter Travis Browne. That clip is available below:
– WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler is the latest guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. Here’s a description:
Two-time NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler is here to talk about her friendship with Ronda Rousey, stressful conversations with Vince McMahon and how a chance meeting with a woman named Queen Eliza-bitch led her into the wild world of roller derby.
– On UpUpDownDown, it was Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe vs. Jey Uso vs. Shelton Benjamin vs. Xavier Woods for Tekken Night. You can check out that video below.
