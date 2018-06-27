Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Featured In Twizzlers Ad, Tommaso Ciampa Wants Shot At Aleister Black, The Miz Goes To IHOB

June 27, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ronda Rousey WWE Emmy

– Ronda Rousey is featured in the latest ad for Twizzlers, in which she reveals that not even she can be serious with the candy.

– Tommaso Ciampa offered his own take on NXT Champion Aleister Black talking about what’s next for him on tonight’s NXT.

– The Miz posted a photo of a newly renovated IHOB restaurant on Instagram:

That much confidence…Let’s go!!!

A post shared by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin (@mikethemiz) on

article topics :

Ronda Rousey, The Miz, Tommaso Ciampa, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading