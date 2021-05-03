wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Unboxes Graphic Novels & Explains Their Plots, LA Knight Explains Reason For Joining NXT
May 3, 2021
– In the newest video on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey unboxes graphic novels and “badly explains their plots.” Here’s the description for the video:
Ronda talks about the graphic novels she’s been reading lately and opens up some huge box sets of manga, including Dragon Ball Z and Naruto. Oh, there’s also a talking koala and puppy Aloy wants to eat the packages.
– WWE has released a new interview with LA Knight talking to McKenzie Mitchell about his reason for joining NXT, his goals, and much more. You can watch the video below.
