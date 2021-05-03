wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Unboxes Graphic Novels & Explains Their Plots, LA Knight Explains Reason For Joining NXT

May 3, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Ronda Rousey WWE Raw

– In the newest video on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey unboxes graphic novels and “badly explains their plots.” Here’s the description for the video:

Ronda talks about the graphic novels she’s been reading lately and opens up some huge box sets of manga, including Dragon Ball Z and Naruto. Oh, there’s also a talking koala and puppy Aloy wants to eat the packages.

– WWE has released a new interview with LA Knight talking to McKenzie Mitchell about his reason for joining NXT, his goals, and much more. You can watch the video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

LA Knight, NXT, Ronda Rousey, WWE, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading