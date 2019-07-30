WWE News: Ronda Rousey Hangs Out With Paige in New GOAT Walk Episode, New XFL Video Features Gameplay Rules Testing

– Ronda Rousey and Paige did a walk and talk in the latest episode of Rousey’s “GOAT Walk” YouTube series. You can see the video below of the two WWE stars walking with Rousey’s goats and talking about staying in shape, growing up and more:

– The XFL shared a video of the league testing their rules via gameplay “to ensure more meaningful action” in the league when it launches next year. You can see the video below: