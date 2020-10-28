WWE News: Ronda Rousey & Her Sister Rate Coffee Shops During Road Trip, Montez Ford & Bianca Belair Answer Fan Questions, Full Undertaker vs. Batista Match Video

– Former WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey released another vlog from her road trip as she and her sister Julia go to Chicago on a pandemic-safe road trip. They rate some coffee shops on the way. That video is available below:

– Bianca Belair and Montez Ford (aka Kenneth Crawford) released a new vlog where they answered fan questions. That video is available below.

– WWE released a full match video featuring The Undertaker vs. Batista in a No DQ match for the World Heavyweight title on the April 25, 2008 episode of SmackDown. You can check it out here: