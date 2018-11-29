WWE News: Ronda Rousey Hits Raw Women’s Championship Milestone, Vader’s Son Shares Pic of Mural From Dad’s High School

– Ronda Rousey has reached a milestone in her reign as Raw Women’s Champion, crossing the 100 day mark. Rousey hit the mark on Wednesday, making her one of three stars to hold the title that long consecutively. The other two are Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair.

– Jesse White, the son of the late Vader, posted to Twitter noting that a mural of the WWE Hall of Famer is on display at Vader’s old school, Bell High School near Los Angeles. You can see the pic below: