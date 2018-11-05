Quantcast

 

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Hypes Survivor Series Match on Raw, Promo For This Week’s Smackdown

November 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Ronda Rousey appeared on Monday’s episode of Raw and cut a promo hyping up her match with Becky Lynch at Survivor Series. You can see video below, in which Rousey shows respect to Lynch but points out that she was training while Lynch was still working jobs to support her career and going to college. Rousey said that while Lynch calls herself “The Man” of the Women’s Division, Rousey is “The Baddest Bitch On The Planet”:

– Here is a new promo for this week’s Smackdown, which airs tomorrow night on USA Network:

Ronda Rousey, Smackdown, Survivor Series, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

