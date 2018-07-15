Quantcast

 

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Involvement Teased For Extreme Rules, Aiden English Asks What Day It Is

July 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw ronda rousey 61818

– WWE posted to Twitter teasing Ronda Rousey’s possibile invovement in the Raw Women’s Championship Match at Extreme Rules. You can see the post below:

– Aiden English posted to Twitter as well, hyping Rusev’s match against AJ Styles by implying today is (of course) Rusev Day:

