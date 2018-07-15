wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Involvement Teased For Extreme Rules, Aiden English Asks What Day It Is
July 15, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE posted to Twitter teasing Ronda Rousey’s possibile invovement in the Raw Women’s Championship Match at Extreme Rules. You can see the post below:
ANYTHING can happen in an #ExtremeRules match, especially with @RondaRousey sitting ringside… @WWENetwork @AlexaBliss_WWE @NiaJaxWWE pic.twitter.com/PKtOrH9s0F
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2018
– Aiden English posted to Twitter as well, hyping Rusev’s match against AJ Styles by implying today is (of course) Rusev Day:
What Day Is Today?
— Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) July 15, 2018