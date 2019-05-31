wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey 24/7, Kofi’s Homecoming, NXT TakeOver
– Ronda Rousey’s WWE 24/7 special is set to debut on the WWE Network Monday after Raw.
– WWE sent out of the following tweet promoting Kofi Kingston’s return to Ghana.
Part II | Homecoming w/ @TrueKofi
Kofi is greeted with a hero’s welcome off the plane to Ghana, as his mother, brother and family surprise him at the airport! Kofi then takes a trip to visit President @NAkufoAddo and some children that are huge #NewDay fans! pic.twitter.com/RA11z5co6t
— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2019
Ghana Tourism has an article looking at Kofi’s return.
– Triple H promotes tomorrow’s NXT TakeOver.
5 years ago, you demanded your voice heard, YOU decided to take over…loudly.
Every #NXTTakeOver got us here.
To this place. And this time.
And trust me, we are just getting started!!!
Tomorrow night, for the 25th time…we TAKE OVER live on @WWENetwork. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/uB4DYsonJ9
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 31, 2019
