WWE News: Ronda Rousey 24/7, Kofi’s Homecoming, NXT TakeOver

May 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Ronda Rousey’s WWE 24/7 special is set to debut on the WWE Network Monday after Raw.

– WWE sent out of the following tweet promoting Kofi Kingston’s return to Ghana.

Ghana Tourism has an article looking at Kofi’s return.

– Triple H promotes tomorrow’s NXT TakeOver.

