WWE News: Ronda Rousey Plays Dragon Ball Z & Talks Marriage, Keith Lee on Superstar Savepoint, More Smackdown Video Highlights

– Former WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey shared a new Let’s Play video where she plays Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot where she also talks about why she loves being married. You can check out that video below.

– NXT World champion Keith Lee appeared on Superstar Savepoint this week. You can check out that new UpUpDownDown video in the player below.

– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out those clips below.

















