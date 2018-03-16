 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey’s Madison Square Garden Debut Announced, Clothing Line Releasing Wrestling Apparel

March 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ronda Rousey Rumble

– Ronda Rousey’s Madison Square Garden WWE debut is set. WWE announced the news at Friday’s MSG house show that Rousey will appear at their next show in the arena, which is July 7th.

A presale is set to begin online at Ticketmaster with the code WWELIVE.

– Clothing company Roots of Fight have teased that they are set to release apparel collections for Rey Mysterio and The Hart Family:

article topics :

Hart Foundation, Rey Mysterio, Ronda Rousey, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading