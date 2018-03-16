WWE News: Ronda Rousey’s Madison Square Garden Debut Announced, Clothing Line Releasing Wrestling Apparel

– Ronda Rousey’s Madison Square Garden WWE debut is set. WWE announced the news at Friday’s MSG house show that Rousey will appear at their next show in the arena, which is July 7th.

A presale is set to begin online at Ticketmaster with the code WWELIVE.

– Clothing company Roots of Fight have teased that they are set to release apparel collections for Rey Mysterio and The Hart Family: