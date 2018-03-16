wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey’s Madison Square Garden Debut Announced, Clothing Line Releasing Wrestling Apparel
March 16, 2018 | Posted by
– Ronda Rousey’s Madison Square Garden WWE debut is set. WWE announced the news at Friday’s MSG house show that Rousey will appear at their next show in the arena, which is July 7th.
A presale is set to begin online at Ticketmaster with the code WWELIVE.
– Clothing company Roots of Fight have teased that they are set to release apparel collections for Rey Mysterio and The Hart Family:
Some ELECTRIFYING news coming so, stay dialed! Here’s a sneak peek. Follow the link to join the #RootsOfFight mailing list and be the first to see it and get VIP access up to a week before it’s launched to the public! #Rootsof? #KnowYourRoots https://t.co/oiONXMIcmF pic.twitter.com/UPjWk3EivI
— Roots Of Fight (@rootsoffight) March 16, 2018