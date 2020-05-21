WWE News: Ronda Rousey Shares Vlog on Mile 22 Media Tour, Memorial Day Tribute Video for Armed Forces, Top 10 2K20 OMG Moments

– Former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey shared a new vlog today with footage of her doing her media tour for the film Mile 22. You can view her new vlog below.

– WWE released a tribute video for the fallen men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces for Memorial Day. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new WWE 2K20 Top 10 video featuring the Top 10 OMG Moments. That clip is available below.