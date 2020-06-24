wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Reaches 1 Million YouTube Subscribers, Full Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre Match Video

June 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey announced today in a new vlog that her official YouTube channel has reached one million subscribers. She also unboxed her new gold plaque from YouTube to commemorate the occasion. You can check out that video below.

– WWE has released a full match video featuring Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre from Stomping Grounds 2019. You can watch that match video below.

