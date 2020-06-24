wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Reaches 1 Million YouTube Subscribers, Full Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre Match Video
June 24, 2020 | Posted by
– Former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey announced today in a new vlog that her official YouTube channel has reached one million subscribers. She also unboxed her new gold plaque from YouTube to commemorate the occasion. You can check out that video below.
– WWE has released a full match video featuring Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre from Stomping Grounds 2019. You can watch that match video below.
More Trending Stories
- Kane Reveals Which Wrestler Made Him Realize He’s A Libertarian, What He Likes & Dislikes About Donald Trump
- Marty Scurll Responds To Woman’s Accusation That He Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was 16
- Chris Jericho Reveals He Was Only Paid $750 for WWE Title Match With Dean Ambrose in 2016
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Report That Dusty Rhodes Was Considered For Famous 1996 Great American Bash Powerbomb Spot