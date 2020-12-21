WWE News: Ronda Rousey Reveals Mizuno Sportswear Line, Kofi Kingston Had Pieces Of Teeth Knocked Out At TLC

– In her newest YouTube video, Ronda Rousey unboxes her new Mizuno sportswear line for the first time and explains why this was the first partnership she pursued. You can watch the video below.

– Kofi Kingston took to Twitter to reveal that he lost a few pieces of his teeth in the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander at TLC.

“Hats off to @Sheltyb803 and @CedricAlexander tonight. I’m still spiting out pieces of my teeth. You’ve officially earned my respect. Good battle! I’m thoroughly looking forward to the next one…,” Kingston wrote.