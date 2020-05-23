WWE News: Ronda Rousey Pays Tribute To Hana Kimura, WWE Abandons ‘Rated R Superstar’ Trademark

– In a post on Instagram, Ronda Rousey paid tribute to STARDOM’s Hana Kimura, who sadly passed away last night at the age of 22.

Rousey wrote: “To Hana Kimura and her family, I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. .. There are no words that could possibly heal this wound… Rest In Peace Hana Kimura…

If anyone reading this is suffering, know there are resources available to help. If you need someone to talk to on the phone call this number 1-800-273-8255 if you would prefer texting, Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a Crisis Counselor. Cyber Bullying is a very real and growing threat to us all as a society. Succumbing isn’t weakness, it’s human. We have evolved to feel as if our lives depend on social acceptance because the majority of human history our survival has depended on our social groups and standing within them. I know the trolls that spend their days harassing others online are battling their own mental demons, but please find a way to release your venom in a way that won’t poison others. Even a straw’s weight can be the one to break a camel’s back. Just the tiniest push could be what sends someone over the edge. Be the kindness you wish you received instead of malice and neglect you’re trying to pay back. Don’t pass it on, protect the world from what you’ve had to endure instead of spreading it.”

– PWInsider reports that WWE has abandoned the trademark for ‘Rated R Superstar’ that they tried to register last month.