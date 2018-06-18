Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Planning Revenge on Alexa Bliss, Classic Goldberg Video, Triple H Prep For The UK Tournament

June 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
ronda rousey wweraw 61118

– Ronda Rousey posted the following after last night’s WWE MITB PPV, commenting on her loss and that she’s coming after Alexa Bliss…

– Triple H posted the following from the site of today’s UK Tournament taping…

– Here is video of Goldberg vs. Reece from June 18th in 1998…

article topics :

Goldberg, Ronda Rousey, Triple H, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading