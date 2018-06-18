wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Planning Revenge on Alexa Bliss, Classic Goldberg Video, Triple H Prep For The UK Tournament
– Ronda Rousey posted the following after last night’s WWE MITB PPV, commenting on her loss and that she’s coming after Alexa Bliss…
Apparently cheaters DO prosper in the @wwe – not surprising tbh, given their leadership @stephaniemcmahon @tripleh 🤨 I don’t know what I was doing expecting a certain degree of honor and fair sport. That was MY mistake. I won’t make it again. @alexa_bliss_wwe_ …. you screwed over the wrong woman. See you tonight on #Raw
– Triple H posted the following from the site of today’s UK Tournament taping…
Final preparations before our historic return to @RoyalAlbertHall for the @WWEUK #WWEUKCT…. pic.twitter.com/NxAg3ReeJs
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 18, 2018
– Here is video of Goldberg vs. Reece from June 18th in 1998…