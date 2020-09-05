wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Plays as Vegeta for DBZ Kakarot, Superstars Play More Monopoly on UUDD

September 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ronda Rousey WWE

– Former WWE Raw women’s champion released a new Let’s Play video today where she plays as Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. You can check out her new Let’s Play video below.

– There’s a new UpUpDownDown video out today featuring Xavier Woods, Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, and Adam Cole playing some monopoly together. That video is available in the player below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ronda Rousey, UpUpDownDown, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading