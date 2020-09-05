wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Plays as Vegeta for DBZ Kakarot, Superstars Play More Monopoly on UUDD
September 5, 2020 | Posted by
– Former WWE Raw women’s champion released a new Let’s Play video today where she plays as Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. You can check out her new Let’s Play video below.
– There’s a new UpUpDownDown video out today featuring Xavier Woods, Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, and Adam Cole playing some monopoly together. That video is available in the player below.
More Trending Stories
- Former Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Takes Issue With Reported New WWE Edict, Batista Reacts
- WWE Tells Talent Not to Engage With ‘Third Party’ Platforms, Note on Talents Using Real Names
- Paige, Renee Young, CM Punk, & More Comment on WWE Banning Third Party Platform Use
- Bret Hart Says Jim Neidhart Was Underrated as a Wrestler, Says They Never Got in Arguments