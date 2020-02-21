wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Plays Pokemon, Kacy Catanzaro On Magic City, XFL Videos

February 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Ronda Rousey

– Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey lays in bed and plays Pokemon to help Australia.

– Kacy Catanzaro joins Magic City Live and meets Baby Yoda.

– Inside the XFL Trenches: Patrick Vahe

– This is the XFL Show | Episode 115: Week 3

– Major Wrestling Figure Podcast unboxes vintage unboxes real Ghostbusters.

article topics :

WWE, Jeremy Lambert

