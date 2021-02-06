WWE News: Ronda Rousey Plays Some Dead Cells, The Rock Set for The Tonight Show Next Week, Superstars Chat With Stations

– Former WWE Raw women’s champ Ronda Rousey shared a Let’s Play video this week with her playing some Dead Cells. You can see that Ronda Rousey Let’s Play video below:

– NBC has announced that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, February 10.

– WWE showcased Apollo Crews speaking to FOX Baltimore on celebrating Black History month. Also, 2021 women’s Rumble winner Bianca Belair chatted with WBIR Channel 10 in her native town of Knoxville, Tennessee on her victory. You can check out those clips by clicking on the links shared by WWE below: