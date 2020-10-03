wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Plays WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Clips of Independent Shows On WWE Network, Xavier Woods Gives Inspiring Message
October 3, 2020 | Posted by
– Ronda Rousey posted a new video to Youtube in which she plays as herself in WWE 2K Battlegrounds.
– As previously noted, several independent shows were added to the WWE Network today. WWE has shared preview clips, which you can see below.
– Xavier Woods posted an inspiring message to Twitter.
Strive to make things better for the people who are next in line.
— Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) October 3, 2020
