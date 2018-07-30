wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Promotes Brock Lesnar’s Return, Melina Unsure of Evolution Return, Four Things You Need To Know Before RAW
– Ronda Rousey hyped tonight’s RAW from Miami, which will feature the return of Brock Lesnar. She wrote:
Don’t miss Monday Night #RAW tonight on @usa_network!!!! The #BeastandtheBaddest are back!!!! pic.twitter.com/gDnnGrs0MQ
— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) July 30, 2018
– WWE has released a new video with four things you need to know before RAW.
– Melina was asked if she would come back for the Evolution PPV. She replied:
People keep asking me about Evolution. I dunno, Can this era handle the Wildcat? 🤷🏻♀️ #MySavageryAintPG 😏 pic.twitter.com/1bfXcu81Ak
— MELINA (@RealMelina) July 26, 2018