WWE News: Ronda Rousey Pushing for 500K YouTube Subscribers, Sheamus Does an MMA Ab Workout, More Vintage Smackdown Clips

– Former WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey shared a new video on her YouTube channel today where she revealed her channel is nearly at half a million subscribers. She’s now making the push for her channel to cross the 500,000 subscribers mark. You can check out that Ronda Rousey video below.

– WWE Superstar Sheamus shared a new Celtic Warrior Workout video where he works with MMA coach John Kavanagh at SBG Gym. Kavanagh is also the longtime coach and trainer for Conor McGregor.

– WWE released some more vintage Smackdown clips today. In just under a month, Smackdown will move to the FOX Network on October 2 and celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary. Today’s clips feature Steve vs. Kurt Angle from Jan. 10, 2002. Another clip features Kurt Angle vs. Austin vs. The Rock vs. The Undertaker for the WWE Championship Match on Dec. 7, 2000. Finally, there’s a clip of Rey Mysterio & Eddie Guerrero vs. MNM for WWE Tag Team Championship on on April 21, 2005.





