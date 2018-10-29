WWE News: Ronda Rousey Has Respect For Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch Gives Warning To Roster, Nikki Bella Goes Sneaker Shopping

– WWE posted a new video interview with Ronda Rousey after her win over Nikki Bella at Evolution, where she said she has a newfound respect for her.

– Speaking of Nikki, Complex has posted a new video with Bella going sneaker shopping.

– Becky Lynch also spoke to WWE after her win over Charlotte Flair, declaring their match a “warning” for the other women on the roster.

She said: “I think that match, that performance, was a warning to every other girl on every roster. That I am the man, and that I am the champion, and I’m going to do whatever it takes to stay there. Charlotte Flair is the most decorated WWE Superstar we might have across both rosters, male or female. She’s got 7 combined titles, I think. And I left her laying there and I hope she couldn’t even stand. I’m the man, I’m the champ. I’m going to stay that way. I’m not going to be a 7-time champion because I’m not losing this.“