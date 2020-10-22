wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Reveals Her Baby Chickens, NXT UK Superstars Take Part in James Bond Style Photoshoot, Preview for Bayley Episode of Chronicle
– Former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey recently shared a new vlog where she introduces her newly hatched baby chickens. That new Ronda Rousey video is available below:
– WWE.com has released a new photo gallery featuring NXT Superstars Ashton Smith, Isla Dawn, Aoife Valkyrie, Jinny, Pretty Deadly and Amale dressed up in nice outfits in a club made famous by the James Bond series. You can check out some of those photos below:
– WWE released a new preview clip for the upcoming Bayley episode of WWE Chronicle as the SmackDown women’s champion preps for her Hell in a Cell match against Sasha Banks at this Sunday’s event. The new documentary debuts on Saturday, October 24 on the WWE Network.
