wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Visits Sarah Logan, Sami Zayn Plays Survivor Series Trivia
November 16, 2020 | Posted by
– In her newest YouTube video, Ronda Rousey and her sister Julia continue their road trip by visiting former WWE superstar Sarah Logan. You can watch the video below.
– WWE AL AN has released a new video featuring Sami Zayn playing Survivor Series trivia.
More Trending Stories
- Aleister Black Rumored to Have Been Denied Request to Go to NXT
- MJF Explains the Cut He Gets From Wardlow’s Contract, How Wardlow Must Do What He Says
- JBL Recalls Hilarious Story About The Undertaker Taking Nap In A Coffin, What He Told Vince McMahon About John Cena
- The Undertaker Reveals Why He Doesn’t Buy Some Wrestlers As Legit WWE Champions