WWE News: Ronda Rousey Visits Sarah Logan, Sami Zayn Plays Survivor Series Trivia

November 16, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
– In her newest YouTube video, Ronda Rousey and her sister Julia continue their road trip by visiting former WWE superstar Sarah Logan. You can watch the video below.

– WWE AL AN has released a new video featuring Sami Zayn playing Survivor Series trivia.

