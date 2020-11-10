wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Hypes Sasha Banks’ Soles4Souls Campaign, New Promo For This Week’s NXT
– Ronda Rousey took to Twitter to promote Sasha Banks teaming up with Foot Locker to donate $250,000 to Soles4Souls.
“@SashaBanksWWE is teaming up with @footlocker to donate $250,000 to @Soles4Souls facilitating a donation of more the 19,000 pairs for shoes for those in need! Check them out and support #thisiscollaboraid,” she wrote.
@SashaBanksWWE is teaming up with @footlocker to donate $250,000 to @Soles4Souls facilitating a donation of more the 19,000 pairs for shoes for those in need! Check them out and support #thisiscollaboraid pic.twitter.com/K1TDGendSn
— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) November 10, 2020
– WWE has released a new promo for this week’s edition of NXT, which includes Johnny Gargano looking to break his championship curse, Pat McAfee and “The Kings of NXT” trying to build even more momentum, Xia Li vs. Raquel Gonzalez, and much more. You can watch the video below.
