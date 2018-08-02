WWE News: Ronda Rousey Says Alexa Bliss is ‘Two-Faced,’ 25 Things You Didn’t Know About SummerSlam

– Ronda Rousey spoke with TMZ and, when told about Alexa Bliss sayiong nice things about her, called the Raw Women’s Champion “two-faced.” Bliss has said in recent interviews that Rousey is “amazing to work with” and that she’s excited for their match at SummerSlam.

“She had nice things to say about me?,” Rousey said? “Ahh…that’s like the opposite of being two-faced. She was mean to my face and nice behind my back? What do you call that? It’s still two-faced in a way.”

She also was asked if she’s still the baddest woman in the sports world and said, “That’s a title that other people give to you, you don’t give it to yourself. If you want to call me that, I’ll say thank you.”

– WWE posted the following video featuring twenty-five things you (well, maybe not you guys, but many people) don’t know about SummerSlam: