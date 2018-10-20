WWE News: Ronda Rousey Says She’s The Best, Fans Polled On Manager-Superstar Teams, Hawkins and Ryder Look At Awful Edge Figures

– Ronda Rousey posted a photo to Instagram declaring that she was the best and that “the revolution is here.”

– The latest edition of “Figure It Out” sees Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins looking at awful Edge action figures.

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans about the best Superstar-Manager combination in WWE right now. So far the fans voted overwhelmingly for Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman with 51%, followed by Andrade “Cien” Almas / Zelina Vega (21%), Bobby Lashley / Lio Rush (18%), and AOP / Drake Maverick (10%).