WWE News: Ronda Rousey Shares a Garden Tour Vlog, Neidharts Have a Cocktail Party, Andrews and Webster Look Back at 2020

September 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Former WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey shared a tour of her garden in a new vlog, which you can see below.

– WWE Superstar Natalya shared a vlog where she and her sister Jenni have a summer cocktail party, which you can view here:

– WWE released a video where former NXT UK tag team champions Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster look back at their tumultuous 2020 and their promise to show a new side of themselves. That video is available in the player below:

