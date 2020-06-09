wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Shares Vlog on Her Ranch’s Donkey, Nikki Bella Reveals Her Pregnancy in Total Bellas Preview Clip, Shawn Michaels Commemorates Ric Flair’s Last Match

June 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ronda Rousey WWE

– Former WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey shared a new vlog where she showcases her farm’s donkey, Milly. You can check out that new Rousey vlog below.

– E! Entertainment released a new Total Bellas preview clip where Brie Bella learns about Nikki Bella’s pregnancy. You can check out that preview clip below.

– WWE released another bonus clip for the WWE 24 special on Ric Flair, where Shawn Michaels commemorates Ric Flair’s last WWE match in style. You can check out that clip in the player below.

