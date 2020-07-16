WWE News: Ronda Rousey Showcases Her Bargain Garden, Stock Update, Top 10 NXT Moments

– Former WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey released a new vlog today where she showcases her bargain garden. You can check out that vlog below.

– WWE’s stock price opened up today at $46.86 per share. Since that time, it’s gone down slightly to $46.78, where it currently sits as of writing this.

– WWE released a Top 10 video for last night’s episode of NXT. That video is available in the player below.