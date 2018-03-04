wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey on Sports Hall of Fame Induction, Miz Comments on Busy Weekend, Mark Henry Shares Pic With Randy Couture
– Ronda Rousey took to Instagram to comment on her International Sports Hall of Fame induction. The new WWE star posted:
– Mark Henry shared a picture with MMA star and actor Randy Couture on Twitter from the Arnold Sports Classic:
Great to help out at After School Allstars with Randy. @themarkhenry#markhenry#wsm#strongman#wwe#arnoldclassic#arnoldclassic2018#ASF2018#Arnold30@arnoldsports#celebrating30years pic.twitter.com/FUcisPX7wQ
— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) March 3, 2018
– The Miz posted the following to his Instagram account: