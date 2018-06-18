WWE News: Ronda Rousey ‘Suspended’ By Kurt Angle on Raw, First Match Set For Extreme Rules

– Ronda Rousey was “suspended” by Kurt angle on tonight’s episode of Raw after attacking both Angle and Alexa Bliss. You can see highlights from the opening segment of Raw below, during which Kurt Angle interrupted Bliss’ championship celebration to reveal that she will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Nia Jax at Extreme Rules.

Ronda Rousey came out during the segment and was insulted by Bliss, who called her an “overhyped rookie.” Rousey then attacked Bliss, taking her down and assaulting her before grabbing the Money in the Bank briefcase and assaulting her with it. When Angle tried to break it up, Rousey turned on him and hit him several times with the briefcase before powerbombing Bliss through a table.

In a backstage segment soon after, Angle suspended Rousey for thirty days and said she might have just ruined her chances of ever being Women’s Champion.