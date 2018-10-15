WWE News: Ronda Rousey Take Personal Shots at Bellas on Raw, Highlights From Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler

– WWE has shared video of Ronda Rousey’s promo from Raw, in which she took some personal shots at the Bella Twins after their attack last week. You can see the video below, in which Rousey called out the Bellas who proceeded to say Rousey did nothing to be a pioneer and came into WWE to take the women’s evolution’s glory. Rousey responded by going straight after their personal lives, accusing them of stealing their significant others’ movesets and diluting them. She told Nikki, “the only door you knocked down was the one to John Cena’s bedroom.”

– Here is video of highlights from the WWE World Cup qualifier between Dolph Ziggler and Dean Ambrose. Ziggler won the match after Ambrose was distracted and accidentally attacked Seth Rollins: