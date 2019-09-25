wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Talks Road to Recovery, NXT UK Highlights
September 25, 2019 | Posted by
– A new video has been released with Ronda Rousey discussing her injury rehab and more. You can see the video below courtesy of FyzioGym and Revolution Physical Therapy, in which Rousey discusses her rehab with Dr. Lyneil Mitchell after breaking her hand at Wrestlemania 35, nearly severing her finger on the set of Fox’s 911 and more:
– WWE has released the highlight video from this week’s episode of NXT UK. You can see it below:
