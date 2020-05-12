wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Teaches a Judo Waist Grip, Street Profits Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant, KUSHIDA Turns 37
May 12, 2020 | Posted by
– Former Raw women’s champion and Olympic judoka Ronda Rousey released a new video on her YouTube channel this week where she teaches a Judo waist grip. You can check out that video below.
– Montez Ford shared a tweet and photo last night following Raw, showing them paying tribute to the late basketball star, Kobe Bryant. The photo show them wearing jerseys, with Dawkins wearing Kobe’s No. 24 and Ford wears No. 8. The caption for the tweet reads, “MAMBA MENTALITY,” which you can see below.
MAMBA MENTALITY. pic.twitter.com/uc0KTk5KIs
— 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) May 12, 2020
– NXT Superstar KUSHIDA celebrates his birthday today. He turns 37 years old.
More Trending Stories
- Aleister Black on Why He Doesn’t Want Zelina Vega to Manage Him, Having a Slower Build on Raw
- Sting To AEW Rumors Heat Up After He Gets Removed From WWE Figure Line, Cody Tweets
- Note On Why WWE Did Not Trash Vince McMahon’s Office At Money in the Bank
- More on Alberto Del Rio’s Arrest on Charges of Sexual Assault