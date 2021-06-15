wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Tends to Ducks & Chicks on Her Farm, Sonya Deville on Why Pride Month Is Special to Her, Raw Video Highlights

June 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ronda Rousey Gaming WWE

– Ronda Rousey shared a new vlog on her YouTube channel showing her and her husband, former UFC fighter Travis Browne, tending to their ducks and chickens on their farm. That video is available below:

– USA Network released a new video featuring WWE Superstar Sonya Deville speaking about why Pride Month is so special to her and she celebrates her identity as a part of the LGBTQ community. You can view that clip below:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw and Raw Talk:















