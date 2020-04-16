WWE News: Ronda Rousey Gives Corey Graves a Tour of Her Ranch, Tyler Breeze vs. Xavier Woods on UUDD, Finn Balor Leads Fan Poll on Greatest NXT Champion

– Ronda Rousey shared a new vlog this week from when WWE announcer Corey Graves visited her ranch earlier in February. You can check out that video where Ronda Rousey and her husband, former UFC fighter Travis Browne, give Graves a tour of the ranch below.

– WWE.com has a fan poll up asking the WWE Universe who is the greatest NXT champion ever between Finn Balor and Adam Cole. Currently, Finn Balor leads the voting at 64 percent. Cole came in second with 36 percent.

– UpUpDownDown released a new Battle of the Brands video featuring Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods. You can check out that video below.