WWE News: Ronda Rousey Trains With Teal Piper, Newest Canvas 2 Canvas Features Shotzi Blackheart

December 7, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
– In the newest video on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey shared footage of her training wrestling Teal Piper, the daughter of Roddy Piper, for a World of Warcraft commercial. You can watch the video below.

– WWE resident artist Rob Schamberger is back with another installment of Canvas 2 Canvas, which features Shotzi Blackheart. Here’s the description for the video:

Artist Rob Schamberger draws inspiration from NXT Halloween Havoc and monster movies to bring an interesting twist to NXT’s Shotzi Blackheart!

