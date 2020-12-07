wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Trains With Teal Piper, Newest Canvas 2 Canvas Features Shotzi Blackheart
December 7, 2020 | Posted by
– In the newest video on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey shared footage of her training wrestling Teal Piper, the daughter of Roddy Piper, for a World of Warcraft commercial. You can watch the video below.
– WWE resident artist Rob Schamberger is back with another installment of Canvas 2 Canvas, which features Shotzi Blackheart. Here’s the description for the video:
Artist Rob Schamberger draws inspiration from NXT Halloween Havoc and monster movies to bring an interesting twist to NXT’s Shotzi Blackheart!
More Trending Stories
- Post-NXT Takeover Media Call Recap: Triple H Gives Injury Update on Candice LeRae, Talks Themed Shows For NXT UK, More
- 411’s WWE 24: Keith Lee Report – Lee on His Failed WWE Tryouts, Winning The NXT Title, More
- Triple H NXT TakeOver Q&A Recap: Appreciation for Pat Patterson, Pat McAfee’s Desire Was to Become a WWE Superstar
- More On Wrestlers Being Upset About Impact’s COVID Protocols