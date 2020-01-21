wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne Take Part in Steve-O Marriage Mediation, Royal Rumble Draft Kings Contest, Full Royal Rumble 2016 Match Video
– Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne took part in a Marriage Mediation with Steve-O of Jackass fame. You can check out that video below. Steve-O tries to resolve Ronda wanting to play with dangerous, wild animals.
– WWE has announced a partnership with Draft Kings. Fans can take part in the Royal Rumble challenge and compete for a $5,000 prize. You can check out that announcement below.
Pick your 12 WWE Superstars to compete for a $5,000 prize in the free #RoyalRumble Challenge on @DraftKings, presented by @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/9jvonINNKO
— WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2020
– There’s a full match video out for the 2016 Royal Rumble match from WWE. You can check out that video below.
