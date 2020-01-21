wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne Take Part in Steve-O Marriage Mediation, Royal Rumble Draft Kings Contest, Full Royal Rumble 2016 Match Video

January 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Travis Browne Ronda Rousey Raw

– Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne took part in a Marriage Mediation with Steve-O of Jackass fame. You can check out that video below. Steve-O tries to resolve Ronda wanting to play with dangerous, wild animals.

– WWE has announced a partnership with Draft Kings. Fans can take part in the Royal Rumble challenge and compete for a $5,000 prize. You can check out that announcement below.

– There’s a full match video out for the 2016 Royal Rumble match from WWE. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ronda Rousey, Royal Rumble, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading