WWE News: Ronda Rousey Unboxes a WoW Battle Horn, After the Bell With Lashley Clip, DaParty Plays Medal of Honor VR on UUDD

March 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ronda Rousey WWE

– Former WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey shared a new unboxing video this week where she unboxes a World of Warcraft Battle Horn. That video is available below.

– WWE released a clip of new WWE champion Bobby Lashley on today’s After the bell:

– UpUpDownDown released a new video showing DaParty (Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze) playing Medal of Honor on PSVR:

Bobby Lashley, Ronda Rousey

