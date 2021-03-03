wrestling / News
WWE News: Ronda Rousey Unboxes a WoW Battle Horn, After the Bell With Lashley Clip, DaParty Plays Medal of Honor VR on UUDD
March 3, 2021 | Posted by
– Former WWE Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey shared a new unboxing video this week where she unboxes a World of Warcraft Battle Horn. That video is available below.
– WWE released a clip of new WWE champion Bobby Lashley on today’s After the bell:
– UpUpDownDown released a new video showing DaParty (Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze) playing Medal of Honor on PSVR:
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle On Fan Stealing His Olympic Gold Medal, How He Got It Back, Similarities Between AJ Styles & Shawn Michaels
- The Rock Says Vince McMahon Was a Father Figure For Him in Twitter Q&A
- WWE Reportedly Not Planning on NXT Title Matches For WrestleMania
- Backstage Rumor on Why Elias vs. Damian Priest Ran So Long During Raw