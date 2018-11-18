Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Ronda Rousey Video Blogs Marina Shafir’s Wedding, Top Survivor Series Eliminations, Anniversary of Shield’s Debut

November 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ronda Rousey 11-5-18 Raw

– Ronda Rousey shared a video blog from Marina Shafir and Roderick Strong’s wedding from last week. You can see the video below:

– Today marks the six-year anniversary of The Shield’s debut, when the group attacked Ryback during the latter’s match with CM Punk for the WWE Championship. WWE commemorated the anniversary on Twitter:

– WWE posted video to Instagram looking at the Top 5 Survivor Series eliminations of all-time:

article topics :

Marina Shafir, Ronda Rousey, Survivor Series, The Shield, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading